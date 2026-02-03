Bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi stolen from Indian community centre in Australia

<p>A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/melbourne">Melbourne</a>. </p><p>The statue which was gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi was unveiled on November 12, 2021, by former Australian PM Scott Morrison.</p><p>The statue held significant cultural, historical, and symbolic importance for the Indian community living in the country.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.theaustraliatoday.com.au/mahatma-gandhi-statue-cut-into-pieces-stolen-in-melbournes-rowville-reviving-memories-of-past-extremist-vandalism/" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>The Australia Today</em>, Victoria Police confirmed on February 2 that the theft, which allegedly took place in the early hours of January 12, is being investigated by officers from the Victoria Police Knox Crime Investigation Unit.</p>.Babasaheb statue vandalised by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.<p>According to a statement mentioned by the news report, the police suspect that the statue was stolen around 12.50 am by three people from the charity premises on Kingsley Close, Rowville.</p><p>The officers have been told that the criminals used an angle grinder to cut the statue, the statement said.</p><p>As the probe is ongoing, police has warned metal scrap dealers to stay on alert. The dealers have been warned by the police to remain alert and report any suspicious activity about anyone trying to sell the statue or parts of it.</p><p>According to the news report, anyone with information, CCTV footage or who has witnessed the incident is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.</p>