<p>Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhampur">Udhampur</a> district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The gunfight erupted during an ongoing search operation by the police and Army in the Jaffer forest in Ramnagar area of the hilly district, they said.</p>.<p>The operation in the vast forest area started early Monday following information about suspected movement of two to three terrorists, reportedly affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the officials said.</p>.<p>The encounter between the two sides was continuing when last reports were received.</p>.<p>There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side, the officials said. </p>