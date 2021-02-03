Sebi bans Dezire, its proprietor from securities market

Sebi bans Dezire Research, its proprietor from securities market

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 20:10 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Dezire Research and its proprietor from securities markets till further directions.

Among other directions, Dezire Research and its Proprietor Nishant Chopra have also been directed to cease and desist from acting as an investment advisor.

The interim direction comes after the regulator prima facie found Dezire Research and its Proprietor violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) as well as Investment Advisor (IA) regulations.

Sebi prima facie found that many of Dezire Research clients have been sold services without following the proper process of risk profiling of clients and suitability assessment of services.

According to the regulator, the investment advisor was prima facie running a scheme and defrauding its clients, with an intention to maximise its income through advisory fees without caring for clients' needs.

Sebi has also asked them to immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements and brochures, among others, in digital mode or otherwise, in relation to its investment advisory activity or any other activity in the securities market.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sebi
securities

What's Brewing

Barricades look like ‘international border': Farmers

Barricades look like ‘international border': Farmers

Myanmar coup d'état: Five key things to know

Myanmar coup d'état: Five key things to know

Farm stir: Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna

Farm stir: Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna

I have been called a flop actor: Ranvir Shorey

I have been called a flop actor: Ranvir Shorey

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

 