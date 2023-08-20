Sebi plans to bring follow-on offer rules for REITs, InvITs

This takes the total registered entities to 20 for InvITs and five for REITs. Further, the net asset value managed by REITs stood at Rs 70,614 crore whereas for InvITs it was Rs 1,76,957 crore as on March 2023. Total funds raised by InvITs during 2022-23 stood at Rs 6,360 crore and no fresh capital was mobilized by REITs during the year.