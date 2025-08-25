<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing disclosure of information on the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p>.<p>Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved the judgement on February 27, passed the verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging the CIC order.</p>.Cartoonist apologises over 'objectionable' sketch of PM Modi and RSS workers.<p>Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the CIC on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it. </p>