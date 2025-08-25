Menu
Kolkata law college gangrape: Police file 650-page chargesheet against 4, DNA nails main accused

Prime accused Monojit Mishra faces mounting evidence as investigators cite videos, DNA, and campus complicity in a case that shook Kolkata.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 11:40 IST
Three accused being detained.

Published 25 August 2025, 11:40 IST
India NewsKolkataChargesheet filedgangrape caseaccused arrested

