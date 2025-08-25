<p>The Kolkata Police have filed a 650-page chargesheet in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=South%20Calcutta%20Law%20College%20gang-rape%20case">South Calcutta Law College gang-rape case</a>, naming four accused, including prime suspect Monojit Mishra. </p><p>The document, submitted before the Alipore court, is based on testimonies of around 80 witnesses along with technical, scientific, and circumstantial evidence. The charges include gang rape, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, destruction of evidence, and misleading investigators. All four accused remain in judicial custody.</p><p>According to the chargesheet, several obscene videos of the 24-year-old law student were recovered from the mobile phones of the accused. Some were filmed through a hole near an exhaust fan, while others recorded the accused’s voices, which matched forensic samples. Medical reports confirmed rape, with Mishra’s DNA aligning with evidence collected. CCTV footage also captured the survivor being dragged and confined inside the campus on June 25.</p>.<p>The complaint lodged by the survivor led to the arrest of Monojit Mishra, a temporary staffer and former student of the college, along with students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee on June 26. Security guard Pinaki Banerjee was arrested the next day for facilitating the crime by allowing the perpetrators to use his room and failing to intervene. The survivor alleged that Ahmed and Mukherjee filmed the act, a claim corroborated by the videos retrieved.</p>.Kolkata law student gang-rape: Two months after crime, police file charge sheet against 4 accused.<p>The incident triggered widespread outrage, prompting the college to act. Mishra was sacked immediately, while Ahmed and Mukherjee were expelled. The security agency responsible for campus safety has been show-caused, and the governing body has resolved to seek cancellation of Mishra’s Bar Council membership.</p><p>Despite having multiple FIRs against him in the past, including allegations of sexual assault and violence, Mishra had continued to wield influence on campus through his ties with the student wing of a political party.</p><p>In the aftermath, the institution had pledged a campus clean-up, with new security measures, restricted entry hours, and additional CCTV coverage. The case now moves forward with the extensive chargesheet forming the foundation for trial, marking a critical step in pursuing justice for the survivor.</p>