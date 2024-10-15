Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Sebi to auction 15 properties of five companies on Nov 19

The move is part of Sebi's efforts to recover money collected by these companies from investors in violation of norms.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 15:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 15:37 IST
Business NewsauctionSebi

Follow us on :

Follow Us