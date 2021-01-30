Serum Institute applies for trials of second Covid-19 vaccine, Covovax

After the successful launch of Covishield, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is working rolling out its new vaccine, Covovax.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet, the Covovax vaccine is likely to be launched in June 2021.

As of now the Covid-19 vaccination programme in India involves two vaccines — SII’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The SII will be rolling out the American vaccine Novavax vaccine under brand name Covovax. Novavax has proved to have 89 per cent efficacy in preventing the infection.

“Our partnership for a Covid-19 vaccine with Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch Covovax by June 2021,” Poonawalla said.

The SII’s Covishield vaccine is co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

The country launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.