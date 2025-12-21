Menu
11 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to bad weather

An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) told PTI, 'We had 11 flights cancelled today at Srinagar airport due to bad weather.'
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 10:05 IST
