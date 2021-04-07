Serum Institute asks government for Rs 3,000 crore to boost AstraZeneca vaccine output

SII seeks funds from govt to boost Covid vaccine output

  Apr 07 2021
The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, has asked the government for a grant of Rs 3,000 crore ($402.97 million) to increase its capacity to make AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

It is seeking the money to ramp up monthly production to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, noting output was currently around 65-70 million doses a month.

The company is making vaccine doses for dozens of mainly poorer countries, though it has supplied Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia due to AstraZeneca production issues elsewhere.

About 90% of the 86 million doses India has administered since mid-January have come from the institute, with the rest accounted for by a domestic vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which is also struggling to boost output.

Some Indian states have complained of a vaccine shortage even though immunisations are currently limited to front-line workers and people aged over 45, or 400 million of India's 1.35 billion people.

