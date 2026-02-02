Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget
Union Budget 2026 | Sowing the seeds of prosperity in agriculture

Union Budget 2026 | Sowing the seeds of prosperity in agriculture

The first of these is improving productivity, getting more out of the same land.
Priti Arora
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 23:00 IST
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 23:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsAgriculturefarmingunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us