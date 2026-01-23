<p>Mumbai: Marking a major milestone in India’s commercial shipbuilding ambitions, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) signed its first newbuild contract for six IMO Type II chemical tankers, each of 18,000 DWT.</p><p>These tankers will be constructed at its revitalised shipyard in Pipavav in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gujarat">Gujarat</a>.</p><p>Valued at $227 million, the contract from leading European shipowner Rederiet Stenersen AS represents one of India’s largest single commercial shipbuilding orders. It is also the first chemical tanker order awarded to an Indian shipyard. </p>.SDHI signs Letter of Intent with European company 6 IMO Type II chemical tankers.<p>The agreement also includes an option for an additional six sister vessels. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery within 33 months, with subsequent deliveries planned at regular intervals. </p><p>Each tanker will have an overall length of approximately 150 metres and a beam of around 23 metres.</p><p>The vessels will be designed by Marinform AS and StoGda Ship Design & Engineering and classed by DNV.</p><p>Built to Ice Class 1A standards, the tankers will feature advanced dual-fuel LNG ready hybrid propulsion, enabling multiple operational modes supported by high levels of automation.</p><p>Commenting on the contract, Vivek Merchant, Director, SDHI, said, “This marks a historic milestone in the shipyard’s new journey toward becoming a state-of-the-art shipbuilding hub. The order from Rederiet Stenersen AS underscores global confidence in our ability to deliver future-ready, high-quality vessels. This agreement is not only a significant achievement for SDHI but also a strong endorsement of India’s growing commercial shipbuilding ecosystem.”</p><p>This is the first newbuild order at India’s largest shipyard following its revitalization under the new management of Swan Corp Limited, the parent company of SDHI.</p><p>John Stenersen, Director, Ship Management, Rederiet Stenersen AS, said, “This is our first newbuilding contract placed with an Indian shipyard, following a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation. Our decision reflects strong confidence in SDHI’s infrastructure, engineering capabilities, and readiness to deliver specialized vessels that meet Stenersen’s global standards, while remaining cost competitive.”</p><p>The contract follows the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between SDHI and Rederiet Stenersen AS in November 2025. </p>