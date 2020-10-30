Shipping Ministry issues draft 'Coastal Shipping Bill, 2020' for public consultation

Shipping Ministry issues draft 'Coastal Shipping Bill'

The Shipping Ministry on Thursday said it has issued draft 'Coastal Shipping Bill, 2020' for public consultation, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for augmenting people's participation and transparency in the governance.

As the shipping sector grows and evolves in the country, a need was felt to have a separate legislation on coastal shipping, which is an integral part of transport chain, and recognize the policy priorities of the sector to meet the demands of the Indian shipping industry, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Shipping has drafted a Coastal Shipping Bill, 2020 in lieu of part XIV of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958," it added.

The Bill proposes to do away with the requirement of trading licence for Indian flag vessels for coastal trade, besides creating a competitive environment to reduce transportation costs.

The Bill also proposes integration of coastal maritime transport with inland waterways.

Citizens can submit their suggestions and opinions regarding the draft bill to coastalshipping2020@gmail.com latest by November 6, the statement said.

