<p>New Delhi: Spain, Germany, Belgium, and Poland are emerging as stable and key export destinations for Indian goods within the 27-nation European Union bloc, according to the commerce ministry data.</p>.<p>The data showed that Spain stands out as a high-growth European market for Indian exports.</p>.European Union leaders call PM Modi, stress India's role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.<p>Exports to Spain rose by over 56 per cent during April-November this fiscal to USD 4.7 billion from USD 3 billion in the same period of the previous financial year.</p>.<p>Spain's share in India's total exports rose to 2.4 per cent, with a notable gain of 0.5 percentage points, the highest share increase among European partners in the period.</p>.<p>Similarly, India's exports to Germany increased 9.3 per cent from USD 6.8 billion to USD 7.5 billion during the eight months of this fiscal.</p>.<p>"With a 2.6 per cent share in India's total exports and a positive share gain of 0.2 percentage points, Germany continues to provide stable demand for Indian products," an official said.</p>.<p>The country's shipments to Belgium edged up from USD 4.2 billion to USD 4.4 billion during April-November 2025-26.</p>.<p>India's exports to Poland grew 7.6 per cent to USD 1.82 billion during the period from USD 1.69 billion in April–November 2024.</p>.<p>"Taken together, these trends highlight a nuanced European strategy for India's exports. Rapid growth in Spain, steady expansion in Germany, and resilience in Belgium reflect a balanced export profile combining market diversification from traditional markets and consolidation in mature economies," the official said.</p>.<p>With India and the EU negotiating a free trade agreement, the bilateral trade between the two is expected to register healthy growth despite the global economic uncertainties.</p>.<p>India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth USD 75.85 billion and imports worth USD 60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.</p>.<p>The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India's total exports, and the bloc's exports to India constitute 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.</p>.<p>Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through. </p>