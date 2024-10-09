SpiceJet settles Rs 1,107 crore dispute with aircraft leasing firm BBAM

<p>Mumbai: Budget carrier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spicejet">SpiceJet</a> on Wednesday (October 9) said it has amicably settled a US$132 million dispute with aircraft leasing firm Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management (BBAM).</p>.<p>The dispute, valued at $131.85 million (Rs 1,107 crore) with the lessors -- Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd, Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd, and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd -- has been resolved for USD 22.5 million, SpiceJet said in a statement.</p>.<p>All these lessors are under the management of BBAM.</p>.<p>The settlement, which comes after the company raised Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP last month, will help SpiceJet strengthen its balance sheet and reduce overall liabilities, it said.</p>.SpiceJet to add 10 aircraft to its fleet by next month.<p>By resolving this major dispute, SpiceJet has cleared a significant hurdle, paving the way for improved financial stability and operational efficiency, the airline added.</p>.<p>"This settlement with BBAM allows us to significantly reduce our liabilities. Together with the funds raised through our QIP, we are well-positioned to focus on growth, ungrounding our fleet, and expanding our services," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet. </p>