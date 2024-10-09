Home
SpiceJet settles Rs 1,107 crore dispute with aircraft leasing firm BBAM

The settlement comes after the company raised Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP last month. It will also help SpiceJet strengthen its balance sheet and reduce overall liabilities.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 08:49 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 08:49 IST
Aviation IndustryairplaneSpicejetSpice JetFunding

