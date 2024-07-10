Spirits likely to overtake wine as global drinking habits change

London: More cases of spirits such as vodka and whisky than of wine are set to be sold globally, a report from the World Spirits Alliance predicted on Wednesday, as drinking preferences have shifted.

The report, whose predictions came from Oxford Economics and alcohol market research firm IWSR, said 2.67 billion cases of spirits were sold in 2022, almost as many as the 2.8 billion cases of wine sold that year.

"Should current trends in both categories continue, spirits volumes will soon surpass those of wine," it said.