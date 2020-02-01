Start-ups positive after Union Budget 2020

By Vinay Jain

"We appreciate the Government's focus on sanitation industry under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign committing to Open Defecation Free Country by allocating INR 12,300 crore. This is an exceptional move towards the development of our nation. The Government’s emphasis on supporting the MSME sector by providing employment opportunities and providing a subordinate debt by banks is a much appreciated move. We are positive about the Government’s focus on boosting the domestic manufacturing sector, as that will further boost Made In India. Also, the reduction in the Income Tax Slab has given a relief to the middle class sector of our Society, as it will increase their buying power and boost the market.”

(The author is Founder and CEO at Grafdoer)

By Satish Gupta

“In the era of globalization, the Union Budget 2020 focused deeply on ‘Aspirational India’ and ‘Digital Revolution’ with emphasis on evolving the economy digitally by skilling India and increasing job opportunities in the budding as well as cross-cutting fields of Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics and Machine Learning (ML). The Government also announced building of data centre parks throughout the country along with allocation of INR 8,000 crore to set up for the National Mission on Quantum Computing and Technology. Furthermore, the use of AI in 'Ayushman Bharat' Yojana, will help in developing the healthcare industry using advanced technology such as AI and other enterprise solutions, thereby achieving seamless delivery of services. We also applaud the Government’s move to empower Rural India by helping 20 lakh farmers set up standalone solar pumps and 15 lakh solarise grid-connected pump sets.”

(The author is Executive Director at JK Technosoft Ltd)

By Ruchi Garg

“The full-fledged 2020 budget is commendable as it has all the right intentions and steps for the Indian economy to be a game changer. Especially focussed on entrepreneurship and startups which will create more jobs in the country. Sticking to the mission vision and targets for the Indian economy hence, there will be more women centric developments which will increase the number of women entrepreneurs in India. More regime in technology will help startups and the private sector to reach Tier I and Tier II cities, as it will give more opportunities to young talents. All the measures announced in the Union budget 2020 will help and boost our growth in the upcoming financial year.”

(The author is CEO, Co-Founder at Venuelook an online marketplace for venue booking)