<p>Bengaluru: Sugar mills in Karnataka owe a total of Rs 12,397.33 crore to farmers towards cane crushing including harvesting and transportation (H&T) charges for the sugar season 2025-26. Of this, mills have already paid Rs 8,058.43 crore as on December 31, 2025, according to data available with the Commissioner for Cane Development and Director of Sugar, Government of Karnataka.</p>.<p>In the ongoing sugar season, mills have crushed 312.61 lakh metric tonnes of sugarcane and produced 25.25 lakh metric tonnes of sugar till December 31.</p>.Sugar mills in Karnataka stare at loss to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore .<p>Responding to a report published by DH on Friday, Govindreddy, Commissioner for Cane Development and Director of Sugar, said, "Sugar mills will not suffer losses of Rs 4,000 crore. The profit/losses will be known only after the crushing season is completed and all sugar and by-products are sold. The crushing season will end on September 30, 2026, for the current year. It is premature to judge at this stage."</p>.<p>He said the government has asked factories to pay Rs 50 per tonne, which will amount to Rs 300 crore for all 81 factories in the state. The government too will pay Rs 50 per tonne, thereby sharing a burden of Rs 300 crore from state exchequer. Additional burden on all factories is just Rs 300 crore."</p>.<p>The sugarcane payments that are due as on December 31 is Rs 4,390.35 crore. They are the routine payments that factories make to their sugarcane suppliers, Govindreddy added.</p>