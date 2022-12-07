Sula Vineyards to raise Rs 960 crore in IPO

Sula Vineyards, India's largest winemaker, plans to raise Rs 960 crore in its initial public offering set to open for subscription next week, Chief Executive Rajeev Samant said on Wednesday.
The IPO, the first by a winemaker in the country, will include the sale of shares by Samant as well as Belgian investment firms Verlinvest and Cofintra SA.
Wine has been gaining favour in India, which has largely been dominated by country liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor and beer.
Sula was launched in 1996 by Samant and the company has since grown to become India's largest producer and seller of wine. Its portfolio includes 56 labels from 13 of its own brands and 20 international ones.
About 26.9 million shares will be available for subscription from Dec. 12-14, Samant said at a press conference in Mumbai. The shares will be priced between Rs 340 and Rs 357, he added.
Kotak Investment Banking, CLSA and IIFL Securities are the book-running managers for the IPO.
The company had a net revenue of Rs 457 crore in the fiscal year 2022, up 8 per cent from the previous year.
