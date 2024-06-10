Suspended board of Jaiprakash Associates moves NCLAT, challenges insolvency proceedings

The petition was listed before a vacation bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which declined to grant an interim stay on the NCLT order.

On June 3, the Allahabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the insolvency plea filed by ICICI Bank. The tribunal also appointed Bhuvan Madan as Interim Resolution Professional of JAL after suspending the board of the company.