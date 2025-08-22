<h2>Supreme Court modifies order, says stray dogs to be released after sterilisation, immunisation</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday decided to expand the scope of the proceedings to evolve a pan-India national policy on the problem of stray dogs, faced across the country. The court, however, ordered to keep in abeyance a direction issued by a two-judge bench in a suo motu case on August 11, 2025 against releasing stray dogs after they were picked up from localities in Delhi-NCR region.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-modifies-order-says-stray-dogs-to-be-released-after-sterilisation-immunisation-3692259">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar SIR: SC allows excluded voters to make online submissions with Aadhaar card</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday said those in 65 lakh voters deleted from the draft rolls in poll-bound Bihar can apply online for registration with such forms with any of 11 documents in Form 6 or Aadhaar card.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar-sir-sc-allows-excluded-voters-to-make-online-submissions-with-aadhaar-card-3692572">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Democracy survived ECI's brutal assault: Congress hails SC directive on SIR</h2>.<p>The Congress on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order allowing excluded voters to submit claims along with any one of the 11 documents acceptable in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that democracy has survived a "brutal assault" from the Election Commission.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/democracy-survived-ecis-brutal-assault-congress-hails-sc-directive-on-sir-3692688">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amit Shah accuses opposition's VP candidate Justice Reddy of 'aiding' Naxalism</h2>.<p>Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress-led alliance's Vice-President candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy of "supporting" Naxalism, saying if he had not delivered the Salwa Judum judgement, extremist Left movement in the country would have ended before 2020.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amit-shah-accuses-oppositions-vp-candidate-justice-reddy-of-aiding-naxalism-3692735">Read more</a></p>.<h2>USAID didn't receive funding of Rs 183 crore for voter turnout in India: Embassy to MEA</h2>.<p>The US Embassy has said that "USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of Rs 183 crore ($21 million) for voter turnout in India" from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India, the Centre has told Rajya Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/usaid-didnt-receive-funding-of-rs-183-crore-for-voter-turnout-in-india-embassy-to-mea-3692354">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ahead of PM Modi's visit, 'nostalgic' Mamata claims credit for Kolkata Metro project</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has decided to skip the inauguration of three new metro routes in the city by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asserted that the projects were planned and sanctioned during her tenure as railway minister.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/nostalgic-mamata-reminisces-kolkata-metro-project-says-planned-during-my-tenure-as-rail-minister-3692772">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem, stuns Assembly</h2>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on Thursday when he sang the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-deputy-cm-shivakumar-sings-rss-anthem-stuns-assembly-3692269">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to technical glitch</h2>.<p>An Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted take-off on Friday following an operational issue. An Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to the bay due to an operational issue."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/air-india-mumbai-jodhpur-flight-aborts-take-off-due-to-technical-glitch-3692784">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stampede fallout: ICC Women's World Cup matches moved out of Bengaluru</h2>.<p>Mumbai has replaced Bengaluru as one of the venues for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's ODI World Cup scheduled to begin next month.<br><br>Though ICC did not reveal the exact reason for the change in venue, it is presumed that Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru did not get the necessary safety clearance to host international matches after the recent stampede at the venue that left 11 people dead following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL winning celebrations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/stampede-fiasco-icc-womens-world-cup-matches-moved-out-of-bengaluru-3692555">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Priyanka finds fault with pre-release censorship of OTT content; Parliamentary panel suggests post release review committee</h2>.<p>A Parliamentary panel has suggested setting up a post release review committee for OTT content after senior Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Maken objected in writing over a draft proposal seeking a censorship mechanism for such platforms on the lines of movies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/priyanka-finds-fault-with-pre-release-censorship-of-ott-content-parliamentary-panel-suggests-post-release-review-committee-3692403">Read more</a></p>