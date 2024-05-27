Sustained fiscal deficit reduction positive for India's ratings: Fitch

Mumbai: A sustained reduction in fiscal deficit, particularly if underpinned by durable revenue-raising reforms, would be a positive for India's sovereign rating fundamentals over the medium term, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) larger-than-expected surplus transfer to the government should help ensure that the deficit target of 5.1 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal year will be met and could be used to lower the deficit further, Fitch said.

Last week, the board of India's central bank approved a record surplus transfer of Rs 2.11 trillion ($25.40 billion) to the government for fiscal 2024, sharply above analysts' and government projections.

In its post-election budget, the government could either opt to keep the current deficit target for FY25 or opt to offset upside spending surprises or lower-than-budgeted revenue, for example from divestment, Fitch said.