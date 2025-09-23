Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Swiggy to exit Rapido with Rs 2,400 crore stake-sale to Prosus, Westbridge

On July 31, Swiggy had said it is "actively re-evaluating" its investment in Rapido, as a potential conflict of interest may arise due to the latter's intention of entering the food delivery space.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 16:36 IST
Business NewsRapidoSwiggy

Follow us on :

Follow Us