Tata Motors CEO & MD Guenter Butschek to step down on June 30

  • Jun 23 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 22:07 ist
Guenter Butschek. Credit: Official website/https://www.tatamotors.com/

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that Guenter Butschek will step down from his role as the CEO and MD from June 30, 2021. 

Girish Wagh will be appointed as the executive director to the board of Tata Motors Ltd from July 1, 2021, the company said in a statement. 

More to follow...

Tata Motors

