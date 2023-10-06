Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Tata Motors global wholesales rise 7$ to 3.42 lakh units in Sept qtr

Global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the July-September quarter of FY24 were at 1,06,620 units, up 3 per cent over Q2FY23, the company said in a statement.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 16:57 IST

Follow Us

Tata Motors on Friday said its global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, rose 7 per cent to 3,42,376 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the July-September quarter of FY24 were at 1,06,620 units, up 3 per cent over Q2FY23, the company said in a statement.

However, the company's global sales of all passenger vehicles, including electrical vehicles, were at 1,38,939 units, lower by 3 per cent year-on-year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 29 per cent higher at 96,817 units.

"Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,560 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 83,257 vehicles," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 16:57 IST)
Business NewsTata Motors

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT