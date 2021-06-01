Tata Motors sales drop 38% to 24,552 units in May

The company had sold 4,418 units in May last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 14:56 ist
The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 15,181 units in May, down 40 per cent from April. Credit: AFP File Photo

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total domestic sales declined by 38 per cent to 24,552 units in May as compared to 39,530 vehicles in April this year.

Also Read | Tata Motors Q4 consolidated net loss at Rs 7,585 crore; FY21 net loss at Rs 13,395 crore

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 15,181 units in May, down 40 per cent from 25,095 units in April this year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 9,371 units, down 35 per cent from 14,435 units in March, it added.

