Tax optimisation tips to maximise your I-T returns

Starting April 1, 2018, Section 112A applied to tax long-term profits from selling listed stocks through the stock market. This tax is for sales where you’ve paid the STT when buying and selling. It also includes stocks received as inheritance, gifts, or from ESOPs. If you hold the stocks for more than a year, any profit or loss is considered long-term; if less, it’s short-term. For inherited or gifted stocks, counting starts from when the original owner got them. The cost is either what you paid or, on January 31, 2018, the lower of the highest market price or your selling price. This rule also applies to inherited or gifted stocks, using the original owner’s cost. If your yearly long-term profit exceeds Rs. 1,00,000, after subtracting any long-term losses, you’ll be taxed 10% on that profit.