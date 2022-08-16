Android 13: Key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS

Google earlier in the year rolled out the Android 13 preview to registered developers and public testers to review the new software and weed out the bugs before it could be released to the public.

Now, after months of testing, keeping to its promise, Google has commenced phase one of the rollout process by bringing Android 13 first to its Pixel phones.

The new Android 13 doesn't come with drastic changes but is a refined version of the predecessor Android 12.

Here are some of the noteworthy features of Google Android 13:

Enhanced Material You interface design: The last version allowed users to match wallpaper colors with the Google app icons, but it didn't work with third-party applications. Now, with Android 13, most of the apps will be able to support wallpaper colour and themes of the home screen.

Multi-language support: Google says this was the most asked feature from Android phone users. Now, Android 13 will allow users to assign specific languages to individual apps so they can keep the phone’s system in one language, and each of the apps in a different language.

More personalizable Bedtime mode: The new Android 13 allows more customization of Bedtime mode such as wallpaper dimming and dark theme. The screen options will enable the eyes to adjust to the dark when the user is about to go to bed – and get back to sleep if he/she wakes up and check the phone in the middle of the night.



Android 13 brings improved material you interface, multi-language support for apps and custom music album/podcast art for media player. Credit: Google



Privacy: Currently, users have to give access to the entire collection of Photos app for messenger and multimedia, editing, and other related apps. But, now, with Android 13, users will be able to individually pick and choose photos or videos for access to the apps.

And, if the user copies sensitive data such as email address, phone number or login credentials on the device, a phone with Android 13 will automatically clear clipboard history after a period of time.

Notifications: Once updated to Android 13, users will be able to control the number of notification alerts on the phone. Whenever the user downloads an app, the latter will now need the owner's explicit permission to send notifications, rather than being allowed to send notifications by default.

Enhanced music listening experience: On supported headphones, phones with Android 13 will enable head tracking, Spatial Audio shifts the source of the sound to adapt to how you turn your head, giving you a more immersive listening experience on your Android phone or tablet.

Also, with support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio standard, phones with Android 13 will offer a better music listening experience in terms of lower latency. This means users will hear audio that’s in better sync with the sound’s source, reducing delay.

And, the phone with Android 13, will offer reimagined media player that can customise its look and feel based on the music or podcast, the user is listening to. For instance, when you’re listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as the user progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome.

New and improved Multi-tasking features: With Android 13, users will be able to move content such as a URL, text, or picture—from the phone and paste it onto the paired tablet or vice versa with minimal effort.

Also, Android 13 brings a newly updated taskbar on tablets; with this users, will be able to see all the apps at a glance and easily drag and drop any app in the library into split-screen mode.

And, Android 13 will allow users to register their palm and stylus pen as separate touches. So whether he/she is writing or drawing on the tablet, they'll experience fewer accidental stray marks that come from simply resting the hand on the screen.

Other notable features include HDR video support on third-party camera apps, an updated media output switcher, braille displays for Talkback, and more.



Google Pixel 6a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



List of Pixel phones eligible for Android 13

Google is rolling out Android 13 to Pixel 4, 4a XL, 4a 5G, 4a 4G-LTE, Pixel 5, 5a 5G, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a series.

Third-party OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as Samsung, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more are expected to release Android 13 in the coming weeks starting with premium phones and later to mid-range and budget handsets.