Android: Tips on how to ensure device's battery life lasts a full day

Over the years, smartphones have improved significantly in several aspects such as design language, processing power, and more so with photography hardware. Barring the enhanced super-fast charging speed, the battery life has been solely dependent on the size of the device.

Until a new innovative battery technology arrives, we have to be conscious of how we use the phone throughout the day. Here, we are listing some useful tips on how to conserve battery on your Android phone:

1) Whenever you are in the house or in the office, try to connect with Wi-Fi, as downloading or streaming content on the latter requires less power compared to when a phone is connected to the cellular network

2) If you are taking a long trip the next day, ensure you download all your favourite TV series, or movie from your OTT app. Consuming content offline needs less battery than on a cellular data connection to stream the same content

3) Always update your phone to the latest software update. Having said that, we recommend all users refrain from downloading the latest OS update on day one itself. To be on the safer side, it is better to wait at least a few days to see if the software has any bugs. If there are no reports of major bugs, go ahead and download the latest version of the update

In the current Android 13 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) beta, Google has re-introduced has battery usage statistic, which shows which apps are consuming battery more in the background over multiple days with an hourly and a daily graph. And, with this information, you can block those particular apps to ensure, the battery lasts longer

4) Always switch on the automatic screen display brightness on your Android phone, as it will reduce the brightness whenever there is enough light in the room.

Go to settings >> Display >> Adaptive brightness

5) Also, set the auto screen-off to 10 or 15 seconds and, turn on the dark mode, to conserve battery

Go to Settings >> Display >> Screen timeout >> set 15 seconds or lesser timer

Go to Settings >> Display >> Night Light >> users can schedule or just select automatic mode (sunset to sunrise). This not only helps save battery life but also ensures there is less strain on the eyes while reading or consuming content during the night

6) Whenever the battery life goes below the 20 per cent mark, turn on the battery saver or lower power mode, as it will restrict the apps from working in the background and only keeps the most-used or essential apps active

