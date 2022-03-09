Apple brings iPhone SE (3rd Gen), new green iPhone 13 series

Cupertino-based technology major Apple unveiled the much-awaited iPhone SE (3rd Gen) during the special ‘Peek Performance’ spring event on March 8.

The iPhone SE 3 retains the predecessor’s design with a glass and aero-space aluminium-based unibody structure and the trademark home button, which also doubles up as the TouchID fingerprint sensor. But, everything else is upgraded be it the latest chipset to increased use of eco-friendly materials inside and also retail package.

Also, the device comes with an IP67 rating, meaning it can survive water splashes and also sustain water pressure up to 1 metre (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Some of the internal components including rare earth elements, tungsten in the Taptic Engine and audio magnets are 100 per cent recycled, the tin in the solder of the main logic board too, is 100 per cent recycled. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, and overall device and the box remains free of numerous harmful substances.

The device is powered by A15 Bionic, the same as seen in the powerful iPhone 13 series. The A15 Bionic houses a powerful 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. Add to that, the 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computations for third-party applications.

Also, thanks to the A14 silicon, the device will be able to offer longer battery life compared to the predecessor. And, the device supports fast charging and can charge up from zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes with a 20W charger (sold separately).

The iPhone SE comes with a new 12MP (ƒ/1.8) Wide camera and it promises to offer good computational photography benefits, including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. For the unaware, the Smart HDR 4, which was first introduced with the iPhone 13 series, uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background. This ensures faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting, and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimised for lighting and skin tone for each person. The rear-side camera also support slo-mo, and up to 4K video recording capability

On the front, it features 7MP FaceTime camera and is capable of recording videos up to 1080p resolution. Another notable aspect of the new iPhone SE is that it comes with 5G support and it supports multiple bands and makes the device future-ready in India. The local government is expected to open the floor for the 5G spectrum auction for telecom firms later this year and hopefully, the commercial operations of the 5G cellular service may commence in 2023.

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colours with prices starting at Rs 43,900 in India. It will be available for pre-order starting this Friday (March 11) and hit stores next week on March 18.



The new Alpine Green iPhone 13 series family. Credit: Apple



As said in the headline, Apple also unveiled brand new Alpine Green iPhone 13 series. All four devices— iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 mini and 13 Pro Max— with new nature-inspired colour will be coming to the stores near you on March 18. The prices start at Rs 69,900.

Except for the colour, everything else including the flat-edge design language with flushed display, Ceramic Shield protection, IP68 rating, Apple A15 Bionic, advanced camera sensor and long-lasting battery capacity remains the same in the new devices.

