Apple brings new privacy security features to AirTags

Apple AirTags are a wonderful accessory to tag vehicle keys, house keys, and other daily-use objects at home. Thanks to the expansive Apple devices' network is very easy to locate misplaced items.

However, privacy advocates had raised concerns over user privacy, as some people with bad intentions used AirTags to stalk ex-partners. Though Apple added a feature to AirTags, wherein it notifies iPhone users of the presence of unlinked/unknown device tracking their movements.

Recently, the Cupertino-based company rolled out new back-to-back firmware updates-- v2.0.24 and v2.0.36 to AirTags but did not reveal the change log details. Now, it has been made public.

With the latest updates, iPhones will get Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag detected moving with the owner.

With the iPhone 11 or newer model, users will be able to search unknown AirTag with a turn-by-turn guide and also, get the option to make it ring easy detection.



Turn-by-turn guide and sound feature on iPhone to detect AirTags. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, when the iPhone is in use, a notification alerts the owner when an AirTag that's separated from them is traveling with it and emits a sound to indicate it has been moved.

And, it resolves an issue with the accelerometer not activating in certain scenarios.

To get the new features, users have to keep their iPhones near the companion AirTags and they are wirelessly updated to the latest version. Also, ensure the iPhone is running the latest iOS 16.2 software.

