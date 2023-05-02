Apple, Google join forces against illegal tracking of people

Bluetooth-based Appe AirTags, Samsung Tags, Tile, and other branded trackers are wonderful accessories to own, as they help in finding misplaced articles such as vehicle keys, house keys, or even backpacks and luggage in public spaces.

However, there have been increased cases of people misusing them to illegally track victims, who usually are ex-partners and sometimes, influential activists and celebrities.

Taking note of the severity of the issue, Apple has joined forces with Google and has proposed an industry specification to help curb the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking.

“Apple launched AirTag to give users the peace of mind of knowing where to find their most important items. We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended. This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android,” said Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of Sensing and Connectivity.

Apple-Google's peers in the technology industry including Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have lent support for the proposed draft specification.

Besides device manufacturers, Apple-Google is working with various safety and advocacy group including The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and Center for Democracy & Technology for feedback on the new proposal to combat unwanted tracking.



Apple AirTags accessory. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



"Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve. Android has an unwavering commitment to protecting users, and will continue to develop strong safeguards and collaborate with the industry to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices,” said Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of Engineering for Android.

The specification has already been submitted as an Internet-Draft via the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), a leading standards development organisation.

Apple and Google have invited others to review and offer feedback for the next three months.

Based on the inputs, the companies will address the issues and release the production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking on their respective products by the end of 2023 through future versions of iOS and Android.

Must read | Apple AirTags review

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.