Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Travelling exhibition on heritage of France opens in Bengaluru

Curated by Padmaja Srivastava, the exhibition features leading Indian artists whose works interweave Indian scripts with French language and culture.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 03:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 03:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFrance

Follow us on :

Follow Us