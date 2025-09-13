Travelling exhibition on heritage of France opens in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Alliance Française de Bangalore is hosting 'Scripted Dialogues', a travelling exhibition exploring the heritage of France and India through the art of calligraphy. It will be inaugurated on Saturday at 6.30 pm.</p>.<p>Curated by Padmaja Srivastava, the exhibition features leading Indian artists whose works interweave Indian scripts with French language and culture.</p>.<p>As part of the exhibition, a calligraphy workshop by Nikheel Aphale and Suresh Waghmare will be held between 3 pm and 5.30 pm.</p>.<p>The exhibition will remain open till October 4, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.</p>