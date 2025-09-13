Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AAP accuses Delhi BJP MLA of threatening people to gather crowds for trauma centre inauguration

The opposition party also shared a purported video of the incident on its official X handle.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 02:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 02:59 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us