Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 7, macOS Monterey coming next week [full list of eligible devices]

Apple earlier this week unveiled the new line of iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, and iPads. It also announced that the company is ready with the new major OS updates for older iPhones, iPads, Watches, and MacBook PCs. It will be rolled out next week on September 20 to all eligible devices.

Apple iOS 15

The new iOS 15 comes with a lot of features including new SharePlay, redesigned notification with priority option, LiveText (Optical Character Recognition), new Focus mode, Walking Steadiness (based on the steadiness of steps taken over time) calculator, new accessibility feature VoiceOver screen-reader and more

The iOS 15 will also allow iPhone users to do FaceTime video call to friends with Android phones and Windows PCs.

List of Apple iPhones eligible for iOS 15

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st Gen), iPhone SE (2nd Gen), and iPod touch (7th Gen).

Apple iPadOS 15



The new iPadOS 15. Credit: Apple



The new iPadOS 15 will get most of the new features coming in the iOS 15 and some of the exclusive iPad features include a new multitasking menu. It appears at the top of apps, letting users go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap.

Universal control allows users to work with a single mouse and keyboard to move between iPad and Mac for a seamless experience.

Quick Notes app can be summoned with just a swipe up from the bottom right corner.

List of Apple iPads eligible for iPadOS 15

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Gen) iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Gen) iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Gen) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Gen) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad (9th Gen) iPad (8th Gen) iPad (7th Gen) iPad (6th Gen) iPad (5th Gen) iPad mini (6th Gen) iPad mini (5th Gen) iPad mini 4 iPad Air (4th Gen) iPad Air (3rd Gen) iPad Air 2

Apple watchOS 8



The new watchOS 8. Credit: Apple



The new watchOS 8 comes with new features including redesigned Home app, new activity tracking, enhanced messaging capabilities, new Focus mode, AssistiveTouch feature that will make good use of the built-in motion sensors to sense one-arm gestures to interact without touching the display.

List of Apple Watches eligible for watchOS 8

Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple macOS Monterey



The new macOS Monterey. Credit: Apple



The new macOS brings Tab Groups (to save and manage tabs), new shortcuts, Quick Note, Universal Control, Focus, improvements to FaceTime, AirPlay, Live Text, improved full keyboard access, new cursor customisation, and more.

List of Mac PCs eligible for macOS Monterey

iMac (late 2015 and newer), Mac Pro (late 2013 and newer), iMac Pro (2017 and later), Mac mini (late 2014 and newer), MacBook Air (early 2015 and later), MacBook (early 2016 and later), and MacBook Pro (early 2015 and newer).

