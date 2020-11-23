Apple iPhone 12 mini review: A small wonder

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini is the smallest of the four iPhone 12 series models released just a week ago in India. Except for the size, it has the same internal including A14 Bionic chipset and feature-rich dual-camera hardware we see in the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

I have been using the Apple iPhone 12 mini for almost a week and here are my thoughts.

Design, build quality and display

Like the standard model, the new iPhone 12 mini flaunts the flat edge design similar to the iPhone 4 (2010), but the former is refined and is visually appealing. The display and the glass cover on both the front and back fit flush with the frame. It has a small protrusion of the camera module on the back, but the rest is flat.

The rail around the edge is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and has a matte finish. Add to that, the flat design and compact (131.5x64.2 mm) form offer a really good grip for the hand to hold on to the iPhone 12 mini.

As far as durability is concerned, the iPhone 12 mini has Ceramic Shield on the front. On the back, Apple has used the same protective glass cover on iPhone 12 mini’s back as seen in the predecessor and we have come to understand that it is sturdier than any other shield we see in flagship Android phones.

Also, the iPhone 12 mini comes with the IP68 rating, meaning the device can survive up to 6 metres underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Except for the size (5.4-inch), it has the same OLED-based Super Retina XDR True Tone display in the expensive 12 Pro series. It has a rich screen resolution of 2340x1080p and a pixel density of 478 ppi (pixels per inch). It also supports HDR content and peak brightness up to 1,200 nits.

For those, who have been using the big screens (6.1-inch or larger), you will feel cramped and struggle to get used to the small keypad to type a message on the iPhone 12 mini. But, within a day or two, the muscle memory will kick in and get comfortable.

Performance

The new iPhone 12 mini runs iOS 14 and is powered by Apple’s proprietary 5nm class A14 Bionic chipset. It is touted to be the most powerful processor on mobile in the industry. It has the fastest CPU and GPU compared to top Android phones.

Also, Apple A14 Bionic comes paired with a 16-core Neural Engine, which according to the company offers an 80% increase in performance and is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it can last a whole day under normal usage which includes social media app browsing, communicating on messages and emails, a 20-minute session of photography, and gaming for a limited time.

But, binge-watching on OTT platforms or playing games for too long can drain the tiny battery in no time. For video streaming on Wi-Fi, it can last up to 10 hours.

Camera

In this aspect, Apple has not compromised a bit. The iPhone 12 mini has the same camera as the standard iPhone 12. It boasts a feature-rich dual 12MP camera -- Ultra Wide(ƒ/2.4 aperture) and Wide(ƒ/1.6 aperture lens). It supports 2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 5x, Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Optical image stabilisation, Brighter True Tone flash with Slow Sync, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‐Key Mono) and Smart HDR 3 for photos.

In terms of real-world performance, Apple iPhone 12 mini is just impressive. It takes top-notch pictures in all conditions. I have to note that the colour of the subject and surrounding scene in the pictures are as close to natural as we see through the eyes. Even in the low-light mode, the images hold on to the darkness. Another notable aspect is that the iPhone 12 mini takes impeccable sharp pictures with the Bokeh effect even without the Portrait mode on.

Like the predecessor, the new iPhone 12 mini continues to set a benchmark for stable video recording. It can take 4K video in 24/30/60 frames per second (fps) and also supports HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps, extended dynamic range for video up to 60 fps.

On the front, the iPhone 12 houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and supports most of the rear-camera’s features.

Final thoughts

If you are one of those niche consumer who is into compact mobile, but expects to have powerful hardware for faster performance, smooth interface, and top-notch camera hardware, then, go for the iPhone 12 mini.

There is no miniature premium Android phone in the market that can match the iPhone 12 mini in any of the aforementioned aspects.

But, the only qualm is that the battery capacity is reduced due to the compact size. Apple iPhone 12 mini comes in three storage variants-- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 69,900, Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.