Apple iPhone 13 retail package to become slimmer, hints survey

Apple, earlier this year, announced to reduce the contents and remove the charging adaptor along with EarPods from the iPhone and Watch retail packages. It was a risky but necessary move to reduce the impact on natural resources for mining minerals for components.

Now, reports are coming that the Cupertino-based company may possibly remove some more stuff from the retail box in 2020.

Apple has begun taking surveys with customers who recently bought the new iPhone 12 series models. The company apparently asked, what and how often they use accessories and items such as SIM ejector, Apple Stickers and Type-C to Lightning charging cable present in the retail package.

This apparently has triggered debate among customers and tech critics on social media platforms and on whether Apple will further trim the retail box of the new iPhone (13) series in 2021.

It stems from the fact that the company carried a similar survey before the launch of the iPhone 12 and in the subsequent months, Apple revealed it will no longer offer charging adaptor and EarPods not just the new models, but also older versions on sale in the retail stores.

Also, the company asked if the new iPhone is performing well and was there in pressing issues related to FaceID. This comes after many people complained of FaceID not working with masks on and the user has to type-in passcode to unlock the screen. Further, it asked if people like TouchID better, 9to5Mac reported citing its reader, who participated in the Apple's survey.

This again raised speculations that Apple may bring back the TouchID in future products. But, once the Covid-19 vaccine makes it way to the market in 2021, most people are likely to get shed the face masks. So, Apple is unlikely to incorporate in future gadgets.

However, Apple may probably ditch the charging cable along with plastic contents in the retail package.

