Apple launches iPad Air (5th Gen) with M1 silicon

Apple launched the new generation iPad Air during the special 'Peek Performance' event streamed live online on Tuesday (March 8),

All the rumours right up to the launch day indicated that the new iPad Air would come with A15 Bionic, we see in the iPhone 13 series. But, to everyone’s surprise, Apple revealed the brand new iPad Air will be on par with the latest iPad Pro and still be cheaper than the latter.

The new iPad Air is coming with powerful PC-grade M1 silicon. It comes with the 8-core CPU, promising to deliver up to 60 percent faster performance, and the 8-core GPU delivers up to 2x faster graphics performance compared to the previous iPad Air.

Combined with the CPU and GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine will boost the advanced machine learning (ML) functions on the iPad Air. In layman’s terms, it will be able to deliver buttery-smooth performance in terms of editing multiple streams of 4K video, playing graphics-intensive games including augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), and more.

Another big improvement includes the Ultra Wide 12MP front camera. It also supports Center Stage feature that can automatically pan to keep users in view as they move around. Also, when others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation.



Key features of Apple iPad Air (5th Gen). Credit: Apple



On the back, it features a 12MP Wide camera that can support up to 4K video recording, and be used to scan documents and play AR games and apps. With the native app and supporting editing apps, users will have an end-to-end solution for photo and video capture and editing.

Also, the new iPad Air supports multiple 5G bands. With this, the device can reach peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps in ideal conditions. The new device also comes with eSIM and Wi-Fi 6 support.

It also comes with the USB-C port. It supports up to 2x faster data transfer than the previous generation( up to 10Gbps,), which comes in handy in importing large photos and videos is quicker. The port connects iPad Air to a vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories, including cameras, external storage, and displays with up to 6K resolution.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) features a high-grade sturdy aluminium enclosure and comes in multiple vivid colours—space grey, starlight, pink, purple, and a stunning new blue.

On the front, it sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with full lamination and an anti-reflective screen coating. It comes with 3.8 million pixels and advanced technologies, offers peak brightness of 500 nits, a P3 wide colour gamut, True Tone, and more.

Also, the device features a TouchID fingerprint sensor on the top button and this can be used to unlock the screen and also make purchases on the Apple App Store and other platforms. Furthemore, the new iPad Air also supports Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.

Apple iPad Air supports Magic Keyboard. The latter promises the best typing experience with its floating design and built-in trackpad; It is also compatible with Smart Keyboard Folio. It comes in a slim design; and will be available in coordinating colours — black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and marine blue — that match the new iPad Air finishes.

Besides the repurposed aluminium enclosure, the iPad Air has 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure and audio magnets. All iPad models are produced with an eco-friendly manufacturing process, which is energy efficient, components remain free of numerous harmful substances, and wood fibre in the packaging comes from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of Rs 54,900 and the Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900 in India. It will be available for pre-order from this Friday (March 11) and will be available for purchase next week on March 18 in select global markets, but not sure when it will be available in India.

