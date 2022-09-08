Apple launches next-gen AirPods Pro with longer battery life

Besides launching the new line of iPhone 14 and Watches, Cupertino-based Apple on Wednesday (September 7) unveiled AirPods Pro (2nd gen).

The new AirPods Pro comes with refreshed charging case design and includes a lanyard loop. The earbuds, the case, and the retail box are produced with an eco-friendly manufacturing process and even the materials are responsibly sourced. Inside, some of the components such as magnets are made 100 percent recycled rare earth elements, for the first time — 100 per cent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.

The case also uses 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, and 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the hinge. AirPods Pro is free of potentially harmful substances such as mercury, BFRs, PVC, and beryllium.

And, the redesigned packaging has ensured there is no need for outer plastic wrap at all, and 90 per cent or more of the packaging is made using fiber-based materials.

The AirPods Pro features a new-generation H2 processor, which promises to deliver an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro can ensure to offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. For the first time, Apple will also offer a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can have a better user experience on AirPods Pro.



Key features of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). Credit: Apple



Also, it offers Transparency mode and this enables users to listen to the outside world and also music or answer a call. This comes in handy will crossing a road or traveling a mass transport vehicle such bus or metro/subway overseas and being able to listen to the next destination announcements.

It supports Spatial Audio to deliver an immersive listening experience. With this feature, users can perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of his/her head and ears. So, Apple offers options to the customer to make use of the TrueDepth camera on iPhone and create a personal profile for Spatial Audio to deliver a custom listening experience precisely tuned just for them.

And, the new AirPods Pro promises to deliver close to six hours of listening time with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) on, that’s one and half hours of additional listening time compared to the first iteration. And, the charging case can recharge the AirPods Pro four more times, which means, the latter can last for 30 hours.

And for the first time ever, AirPods Pro can be charged with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.



AirPods Pro and its case are made of eco-friendly materials. Credit: Apple



With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case also has a built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, so it’s even easier to find it.

The new AirPods Pro costs Rs 26,900 in India and is expected to be available for pre-order from September 9 onwards and hit stores on September 23.

Also, Apple is offering engraving services on its official online store. Users can personalise the charging case with their individual Memoji, including custom-posed Memoji, Animoji, and a curated list of stickers.

