<p>Samsung on Monday (August 18) unveiled the new rugged Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India.</p><p>The new Galaxy Tab Active5 sports an 8.0-inch WUXGA TFT LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with IP68 rating, meaning it can survive not just water splash, but also underwater up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.</p><p>Even the S Pen stylus, which comes free with the retail box, comes with the IP68 rating as well.</p><p>The Samsung tablet has also passed MIL-STD-810H US military rugged durability standards.</p><p>The device is tailor-made for usage at extreme conditions such as in a factory unit, mining sector and other outdoor working conditions.</p><p>The device also features a Type-C USB port, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot (in addition to e-SIM), Wi-Fi 6(802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, POGO Pin (for docking folio cover case and other accessories), a microSD card slot and 3.5mm audio jack.</p>.<p>Inside, it houses a 5nm class Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, Android 15 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), 13MP (f/1.9) wide camera with LED flash on the back, 5MP (f/2.2) front camera for selfies, video calling and a 5,050mAh battery.</p><p>The Galaxy Tab Active5 comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 49,999 and Rs 56,999, respectively. </p>