Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Samsung unveils rugged Galaxy Tab Active5 series tablet in India

Besides IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating, the Samsung's new Android tablet has also passed MIL-STD-810H US military rugged durability standards.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 series.

Credit: Samsung India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 11:01 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungTabletAndroid TabletSamsung Exynos

Follow us on :

Follow Us