Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers

Apple Inc is actively working on adding touch screens to its Mac computers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the project.
The first touch-screen Mac could be launched as soon as 2025 as part of an update to Apple's MacBook Pro, the report said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
