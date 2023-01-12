Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers

Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers

The first touch-screen Mac could be launched as soon as 2025, as per the report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2023, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 09:11 ist
Apple logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc is actively working on adding touch screens to its Mac computers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the project.

The first touch-screen Mac could be launched as soon as 2025 as part of an update to Apple's MacBook Pro, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

