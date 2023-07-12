Apple opens access to public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, new macOS

Last month, at the World Wide Developers Conference (2023), Apple showcased a new Vision Pro mixed reality headset and also offered a glimpse of the new software for its products.

As promised, Apple now has opened access to the public beta version of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, new macOS, and tvOS 17.

The new software can be downloaded on your Apple device by following the procedure mentioned below:

It should be noted that beta software will contain bugs and may sometimes ruin user experience. So, proceed at your own risk.

Step 1: Go to Settings >> General >> Software update >> Turn on Beta updates.

There, you can download the beta update and experience the new software firsthand before the final version arrives on the device. By the way, all the new software mentioned above will be released this fall, around September 2023.

The new iOS 17 comes with several new value-added features such as new lock screen themes, wallpapers, Live Voicemail, instant contact sharing feature Name Drop, and safety feature Check-in. standby display feature that turns iPhone in to perfect bedside smart display, a new Journal app to record their day-to-day life, and more for iPhones.



Key features of iOS 17. Credit: Apple



With the new macOS 14 Sonoma, Apple is extending similar customisation options to Macs.

Also, with the Continuity feature, users will be able to share their screens on Macs.

And also, Macs will get the new game mode with the new macOS. It will help improve PC to deliver immersive, by lowering audio latency with AirPods and significantly reducing input latency with popular game controllers like Xbox and PlayStation by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate. Game Mode works with any game, including all of the recent and upcoming Mac games.

The new iPadOS 17 is bringing more customisation options to turn the iPad's lock screen clutter-free and visually appealing. Users can move time and date back and forth over a photo and also icons of apps, and notifications have matching lighter shades.



Key features of iPadOS 17. Credit: Apple



Apple is also bringing an iPad-exclusive feature that lets users select a dynamic set of photos that shuffle throughout the day, or a Live Photo for a smooth slow-motion effect whenever they wake the iPad. And, once updated to the latest iPadOS 17, users will be able to fill out PDF forms with ease.

And, for the first time, Apple is bringing the Health app to iPads. The app will offer comprehensive data on the user's health with more graphics and colourful statistics to ensure the users understand body fitness clearly.

Several features mentioned with iOS 17 are also coming with iPadOS 17 for eligible iPads.

Apple is bringing a lot of new stuff with watchOS 10. It offers Workout Views and new metrics for cycling, hiking, and other physical activities offering more insights and helpful guides to have the best outdoor experience during an outing with friends and family on exotic trips amidst nature. With Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities, Apple Watch will further help hikers safely return to the starting point.

Specific to cycling mode, the watchOS 10 will make use of the new algorithm and sensor data from Apple Watch and connected power meters, to help estimate Functional Threshold Power (FTP), the highest level of cycling intensity that a rider could theoretically maintain for an hour. Using FTP, Apple Watch can calculate personalised Power Zones, used to easily see the current zone and track how long is spent in each, which is an effective way of improving the routine more efficiently.



Key features of watchOS 10. Credit: Apple



And the tvOS 17 too brings new features. Some include the Continuity feature. With this, users can use iPhone/ iPad camera and microphone for FaceTime on the big-screen TV with Apple TV connected.

The new tvOS 17 brings a new refreshing Control Center, offering information on display system status, including the time and active profile, and expands with other helpful details based on a user’s activity.

And, tvOS 17 brings new Find My capability to locate the misplaced Apple TV remote at home with a turn-by-turn guide.

