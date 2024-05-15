Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead bike rally in Odisha; PM Modi to hold roadshow in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star campaigners for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the vice president should take suo motu cognisance of the incident with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said here that grand temples will also be built in Mathura and Kashi if the BJP wins 400 seats.
"The BJP government had promised the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) and the government kept the promise. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled all the promises," Sarma further said addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra in Laxmi Nagar.
May 15, Wednesday
PM Narendra Modi declares assets worth Rs 3.02 crore
Getting 'full support' from Nitish, says Tejashwi at rally in Bihar
Grand temples will be built in Mathura & Kashi if BJP wins 400 seats: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav hit out at PM Modi for 'ignoring' farmers, youngsters
