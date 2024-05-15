Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: Rahul Gandhi to lead bike rally in Odisha; PM Modi to hold roadshow in Maharashtra

Good morning readers, welcome to our live blog. With completion of four phase of polling, parties and political leaders are turning up the heat with all kinds of rhetoric, rallies & roadshows. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 2.5 km campaign roadshow in Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai while Delhi chief minister is set to hold roadshows for Congress candidates Udit Raj and Jai Prakash Agarwal in Delhi. In Odisha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a bike rally in Bolangir while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address poll rallies in in Rourkela, Sorada, and Kantabanji. As we get closer to the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, track all the latest updates with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 02:17 IST

Highlights
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star campaigners for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha election and Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the vice president should take suo motu cognisance of the incident with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said here that grand temples will also be built in Mathura and Kashi if the BJP wins 400 seats.

"The BJP government had promised the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) and the government kept the promise. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled all the promises," Sarma further said addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra in Laxmi Nagar.

Welcome to our live coverage

Follow this blog for round-the-clock updates on the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

