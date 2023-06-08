Apple revises App Store policy, copycat apps face ban

Since the very start of the App Store in 2008, Apple has maintained a robust screening security to ensure protection not just for the customers but also for talented app developers.

Last month, Apple revealed that it prevented $2 billion worth of fraud transactions on its App Store. Also, it is said to have rejected 1.7 million app submissions. Among them, close to 400,000 applications were turned away for violating user privacy policy. And, more than 150,000 app submissions were rejected for being copycats, spam, and promising misleading services.

Now, the American technology giant is taking even more stringent measures to put an end to fake and clone apps that hurt hard-working app developers who create original apps.

We have seen how popular apps such as Angry Birds, the classic flappy bird, and the most recent Wordle (word puzzle) had to fight for space with copycats, which most of them don't serve the purpose, also flood the phone's screen with ads and ruin the user experience. And, some were even known to steal user information. These issues discourage customers to refrain from checking out new upcoming apps with good features and entertainment value.

So, to put an end to the copycat menace, Apple has revised its App Store policy, and such apps, which mimic another with similar interface, typeface, and other aspects, will face a ban.

"Submitting apps which impersonate other apps or services is considered a violation of the Developer Code of Conduct and may result in removal from the Apple Developer Program," reads Apple's revised App Store review guidelines.

Also, to regulate age-inappropriate ads on iPhones, Apple has asked app developers to place new options for users to report and block.

"Apps that contain ads must also include the ability for users to report any inappropriate or age-inappropriate ads," reads revised App Store review guidelines.

With these measures, the company hopes to get rid of fake apps and also ensure sexually explicit ads are blocked from appearing on iPhones or other Apple devices operated by children.

