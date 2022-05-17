Apple rolls out iOS 15.5 with security patches, child safety features and more

Apple has begun rolling out the new iOS 15.5 software update to all eligible iPhones around the world.

Some of the key features coming with the iOS 15.5 include a new parental control feature that warns of nudity and other age in-approriate content whenever the child's iPhone receive or tries to share them with friends or strangers.

Also, the update brings a new limit option for Podcasts. The user can set the episodes' limit and once the list crosses it, the older episodes get automatically deleted from the iPhone, so this will save up storage space.

Furthermore, the iOS 15.5 update also brings a lot of bug fixes and patches to plug security loopholes in Wi-Fi, web browser that offer some apps unrestricted privileges and may let hackers perform remote execution and take over the devices.

Apple iOS 15.5 Changelogs:

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Communication safety setting for Messages gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or attempt to send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings in Messages contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Fixes an issue where home automation, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail



Apple released iOS 15.5 to all eligible devices. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Apple has also released iPadOS 15.4 with similar new features and security fixes mentioned above for iPads.

Here's how to install iOS 15.5/iPadOS 15.5 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

