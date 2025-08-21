Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana teacher cremated; mobile internet suspension extended by a day in Bhiwani

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said that based on the demand of the woman teacher's family, the government would hand over the probe into her death to the CBI.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 08:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 08:09 IST
India NewsHaryanacremation

Follow us on :

Follow Us