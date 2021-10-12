Apple to host another fall event next week

It's been barely three weeks since Apple's latest iPhone 13, 13 Pro series models made their way to the market, and the Watch Series 7 is slated to hit stores this weekend. Now, the Cupertino-based technology major is all geared up to host another fall event later this month.

Apple has confirmed to host the 'Unleashed.' event on October 18, just a day before the Google Pixel hardware event. The programme will be an online-only event and kick-off at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

Apple October Event 2021: Here's what to expect

Now that most of the new generation iPhones, Watch and iPads have been unveiled this year and only product category that needs some refresh is the Macs, particularly the MacBook Pro, which was last updated five years ago.

It is said to come with redesigned displays in two sizes-- 14-inch and 16-inch-- with 3024x1964p and 3456x2234p resolutions, respectively.

Inside, they are said to come with either M1X or M2 chipset. Whatever Apple ends up calling the silicon, it will be significantly faster and power-efficient compared to any of the M1-based Mac devices in the market. Also, the new MacBook Pro may support up to 32GB RAM. Also, Apple may incorporate MagSafe-based magnetic charging support and also come with HDMI and SD card slots.

Besides the new MacBook, we can also expect Apple to reveal a new line of Mac mini with either the M1X or M2 chipset and also AirPods 3. The latter was rumoured to make its debut last month along with the iPhone 13 series but did not materialise. It is expected to feature a shorter stem, better audio delivery in terms of spatial audio listening experience.

