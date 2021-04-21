Apple unveils all-new iMac with M1 silicon; India price and availability details

Cupertino-based technology major Apple on Tuesday (April 20) launched the next generation iMac PC with an all-new sleek and stunning design.

Apple is offering the iMac in seven vivid colours-- green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It comes in stunning sleek structure with just 11mm thickness and the iMac, which comes in the low-carbon aluminium enclosure is 50 per cent thinner compared to the predecessor, allowing it to take up less space and fit easily in even more places.

"It features softer colours and thinner borders on the front to allow users to focus on their content, while the back pops in bold, saturated color. To complete the simplified design, iMac comes with a new power connector that attaches magnetically and a beautifully woven 2-meter-long color-matched cable," the company said.



The all-new iMac with M1 silicon launched. Credit: Apple



The new iMac flaunts a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, P3 colour gamut, True Tone technology and support over a billion colors. It promises to deliver a brilliant and vivid viewing experience. Also, it come with anti-reflective coating for greater comfort and readability.

The new iMac is powered by M1 silicon, which comes with a dedicated 8-core CPU paired with an 8-core GPU and a 16-core Apple Neural Engine. It promises to deliver up to 85 per cent faster CPU performance. This would mean users can export a video project in iMovie faster than ever, easily work with massive 100-megapixel photos in Lightroom, and compile new apps in Xcode in a fraction of the time.

Also, it can deliver up to 2x faster GPU performance for certain apps like Affinity Photo and Photoshop, and up to 50 percent faster than the most powerful discrete graphics in the fastest 21.5-inch iMac, allowing users to render edits in real-time or add complex filters to their photos in a snap.



Key features of the new iMac. Credit: Apple



Also, users can edit up to five streams of 4K footage, or one stream of 8K footage,5 without dropping a frame in Final Cut Pro on the new iMac.

The new iMac also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system — the best camera and audio ever in a Mac. Also, Touch ID comes to iMac for the first time, making it easier than ever to securely log in, make purchases with Apple Pay, or switch user profiles with the touch of a finger.

Also, Apple's new PC comes with two Thunderbolt ports for superfast data transfers, giving customers high-performance options to connect to more devices, including support for up to a 6K display, like Apple Pro Display XDR, and Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wireless performance.

The 8-core iMac configuration offers two additional USB-C ports and also features a 1Gbps Ethernet port in the power adapter, allowing for a less cluttered desktop.



Environment-friendly aspects of the new iMac. Credit: Apple



Apple said the new iMac is minimizing its impact on the environment, built using a low-carbon aluminum enclosure and 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of its main logic board.

Also, 100 per cent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests. The magnets in the speakers, fan motor, and power connector are made with 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements. The iMac remains free of harmful substances and meets Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency.

The new 24-inch iMac will be available for pre-order from April 30 onwards on the Apple website. It will begin arriving to customers and be available in select Apple Authorised Resellers beginning in the second half of May.

Must read | Apple launches AirTag, iPhone 12 Purple edition, Apple TV 4K

The new iMac with 7-core GPU starts at Rs 1,19, 900, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

Must read | Apple unveils M1 silicon-powered iPad Pro 5G; India price and availability details

On the other hand, the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 1,39,900 and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.

Must read | Apple Podcasts subscription, Apple Card Family launched

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.