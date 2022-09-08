Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra and SE series unveiled; India price and availability details

After months of speculations, Apple on Wednesday (September 7) finally pulled the wraps off the much-awaited next-generation Apple Watches.

This is the first time ever, that Apple is bringing three new Watch models— an affordable Watch SE (2nd Gen), a regular Watch Series 8 and a top-end Watch Ultra.

First up, the new Watch SE (2nd Gen) features a bigger display with thin bezels supports 1,000 nits brightness and is protected with Ion-X front class. Inside, it houses top-of-the-line S8 SiP (System-in-Package) same as in all newly launched Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

It also comes with high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notifications, irregular heart rate rhythm notifications, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection in addition to regular fall detection. However, it lacks SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram), temperature sensing and ovulation estimation features seen in top-end models.



Key features of Watch SE (2nd Gen). Credit: Apple



The new Watch SE (2nd Gen) is made with recycled sturdy aluminium cases and comes in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm and they can sustain water pressure up to 50 metres. It will offer up to 18 hours of battery life. In India, it will come with GPS and Cellular+GPS— for prices starting at Rs 29,000 and Rs 34,900, respectively.

On the other hand, the Watch Series 8 sports an edge-to-edge screen, support the Always-on-Display feature, 1,000 nits brightness, water resistance up to 50 metres depth and IP6X dust resistant certification. It comes in aluminium and stainless cases in two sizes— 41mm and 45mm. It offers 18 hours of battery life under normal usage. With low battery mode, it can last for 36 hours.



Key features of Watch Series 8. Credit: Apple



Whereas the Watch Ultra is concerned, it is the most advanced and toughest Watch from the house Apple. It is an all-weather smartwatch with military-grade MIL-STD 810H tested to work in extreme weather conditions and also sustain water pressure up to 100 metres, and even comes with EN13319 certification, a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor.

It has a massive display with 2,000 nits brightness and comes in a 49mm case made of titanium. On the front, it has a flat sapphire crystal display with edge protection. It also features IP6X dust-resistant certifications and users can customise the action button, which is found beside the Digital Crown.



Key features of Watch Ultra. Credit: Apple



Another notable aspect of the Watch Ultra is the long battery life; it can last for up to 36 hours with a single charge and with low power mode, it can go for 60 hours. Also, it supports night mode which keeps the display lit supported by select watch faces but uses less power.

And, there is a Siren mode, which can blast audio with 80db loudness, which can be heard up to 180 metres away for emergency SOS to call help from nearby trekkers or medical unit members.

The rest of the features include the new temperature sensor, ovulation estimation and regular things such as SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram), noise monitoring backtrack, high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notification, irregular heart rate rhythm notification, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection and fall detection, remains same for the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra.



All three Apple Watches are made with eco-friendly processes and come with recycled materials. Credit: Apple



Apple’s new Watch Series 8 for GPS and Cellular models, the prices start at Rs 45,900 and Rs 55,900, respectively. The Watch Ultra price starts Rs 89,900 in India.

The new Watch SE and Watch Series 8 will hit stores on September 16. The Watch Ultra will be available in India from September 23 onwards.

