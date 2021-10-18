Attention, Potterheads! OnePlus launches Harry Potter limited edition watch in India

After days of teasing, OnePlus on Monday (October 18) unveiled the new OnePlus Watch Harry Potter limited edition in India.

The new OnePlus Watch Harry Potter model features an exclusive leather strap with 'H' engraving, the lightning bolt (face scare on the protagonist) on the power button on the side, and the movie franchise-inspired watch face.

The rest of the features including design language and internal hardware remain the same as in the original OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter limited edition costs Rs 16,999 in India and will be available on the OnePlus e-commerce website, OnePlus Store mobile app, Red Cable Club app, and also at OnePlus Experience retail chains across the country from October 21 onwards.

Customers with ICICI or Kotak Bank cards can claim Rs 1,000 discount on the MRP.

It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen (454×454p resolution, 326 pixels per inch) comes in a 46mm stainless steel case enclosure with 2.5D curved glass on the top of the display. It has a radiant glossy CD pattern on the display bezel to offer a premium finish. It features scratch-resistant sapphire glass.



OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition



OnePlus Watch also comes with a 5ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it can withstand the pressure of a water column of 50 meters.

The new Watch can also track more than 110 activities and also assess personal performance with metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring, and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.

[SWOLF-- It is a combination of stroke count and time taken in the water and is used as a measure of the swimming efficiency]

OnePlus Watch comes with a built-in GPS, offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders, all easily accessible on the OnePlus Health app. OnePlus Watch features ST32 + Apollo 3 + Cypress processor with 4GB storage. It supports only Android phones ( v6.0 or newer version)

It features a 402mAh cell and promises to offer close to two weeks of battery life under normal usage. Also, like the phone, they too support fast charging. Just five minutes of charging is enough to keep the watch running for a whole and 20 minutes is enough to offer one week's battery life.

